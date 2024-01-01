$12,595+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI 1.8L CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER ON RIMS* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,595
+ taxes & licensing
171,870KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU0FM081956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2465
- Mileage 171,870 KM
Vehicle Description
*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
