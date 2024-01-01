2015 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

171,870 KM

$12,595

TSI 1.8L CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER ON RIMS* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

171,870KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU0FM081956

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2465
  • Mileage 171,870 KM

Vehicle Description

*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

