2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$15,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 6 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10023186

10023186 Stock #: A2148

A2148 VIN: 3VWLA7AJ8FM233394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2148

Mileage 195,680 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.