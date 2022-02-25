Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

150,979 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L TRENDLINE CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS AUX BLUETOOTH CRUISE

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L TRENDLINE CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS AUX BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,979KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8445285
  • Stock #: A1609
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6FM279511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A1609
  • Mileage 150,979 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS**LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

