$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0L TRENDLINE CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEATS AUX BLUETOOTH CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8445285
- Stock #: A1609
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6FM279511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,979 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS**LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 2.0L Trendline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//
Vehicle Features
