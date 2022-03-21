$12,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI S DIESEL *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$12,995
- Listing ID: 8931232
- Stock #: A1791
- VIN: 3VWDA7AJ4FM209632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,568 KM
Vehicle Description
*DIESEL*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**CERTIFIED*HWY KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI Turbo Comfrtline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Leather. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Push To Start, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Two keys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//
