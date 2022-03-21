Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

249,568 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI S DIESEL *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI S DIESEL *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8931232
  2. 8931232
  3. 8931232
  4. 8931232
  5. 8931232
  6. 8931232
  7. 8931232
  8. 8931232
  9. 8931232
  10. 8931232
  11. 8931232
  12. 8931232
  13. 8931232
  14. 8931232
  15. 8931232
  16. 8931232
  17. 8931232
  18. 8931232
  19. 8931232
  20. 8931232
  21. 8931232
  22. 8931232
  23. 8931232
  24. 8931232
  25. 8931232
  26. 8931232
  27. 8931232
  28. 8931232
  29. 8931232
  30. 8931232
  31. 8931232
  32. 8931232
  33. 8931232
  34. 8931232
  35. 8931232
  36. 8931232
  37. 8931232
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,568KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931232
  • Stock #: A1791
  • VIN: 3VWDA7AJ4FM209632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1791
  • Mileage 249,568 KM

Vehicle Description

*DIESEL*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**CERTIFIED*HWY KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 TDI Turbo Comfrtline with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Leather. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Push To Start, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Two keys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 249,568 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A5 COUPE 2...
 179,383 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus GX 460 SP...
 162,038 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory