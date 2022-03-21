2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 5 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8931232

8931232 Stock #: A1791

A1791 VIN: 3VWDA7AJ4FM209632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1791

Mileage 249,568 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.