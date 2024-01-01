$12,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L S CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,250KM
VIN WVGHV7AX5FW501735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2671
- Mileage 132,250 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L TSI4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
