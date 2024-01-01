Menu
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L TSI4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

132,250 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L S CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0L S CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,250KM
VIN WVGHV7AX5FW501735

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2671
  • Mileage 132,250 KM

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Nice Clean Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L TSI4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan