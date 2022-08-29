Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,373 KM

Details Description Features

$14,395

+ tax & licensing
$14,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,395

+ taxes & licensing

155,373KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9138028
  Stock #: A1857
  VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW595842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1857
  • Mileage 155,373 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror,  CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

