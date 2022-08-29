$14,395+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
S 4M AWD 2.0L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,395
- Listing ID: 9138028
- Stock #: A1857
- VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW595842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,373 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L 4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca//
