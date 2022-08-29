Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

195,583 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2.0L TSI TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

195,583KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9294037
  • Stock #: A1896
  • VIN: WVGHV7AX9FW506162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1896
  • Mileage 195,583 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*2ND WINTER TIERS*Nice Clean AWD Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo 4M 2.0L TSI4 Cylinders With Automatic Transmission has, Alloys and Bluetooth, Blue on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats Bluetooth, Fog Light, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

