Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*28 DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 2.0L Acura ILX TEC Pkg with Automatic Transmission has </span><span>Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals,</span><span> Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2016 Acura ILX

145,250 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura ILX

TECH PACKAGE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10672863
  2. 10672863
  3. 10672863
  4. 10672863
  5. 10672863
  6. 10672863
  7. 10672863
  8. 10672863
  9. 10672863
  10. 10672863
  11. 10672863
  12. 10672863
  13. 10672863
  14. 10672863
  15. 10672863
  16. 10672863
  17. 10672863
  18. 10672863
  19. 10672863
  20. 10672863
  21. 10672863
  22. 10672863
  23. 10672863
  24. 10672863
  25. 10672863
  26. 10672863
  27. 10672863
  28. 10672863
  29. 10672863
  30. 10672863
  31. 10672863
  32. 10672863
  33. 10672863
  34. 10672863
  35. 10672863
  36. 10672863
  37. 10672863
  38. 10672863
  39. 10672863
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,250KM
Used
VIN 19UDE2F70GA800242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2150
  • Mileage 145,250 KM

Vehicle Description

*28 DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 2.0L Acura ILX TEC Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 151,010 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 134,970 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 155,700 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Acura ILX