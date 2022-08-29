2016 Acura TLX

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 7 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9293896

9293896 Stock #: A1811

A1811 VIN: 19UUB3F57GA800882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,749 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

