2016 Acura TLX

162,749 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX

TECH PKG A-SPEC SH-AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

2016 Acura TLX

TECH PKG A-SPEC SH-AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9293896
  • Stock #: A1811
  • VIN: 19UUB3F57GA800882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,749 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACURA DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura TLX Tech Pkg A-SPEC with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

