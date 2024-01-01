Menu
<div>*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>Very Clean Audi A3 1.8L E-TRON 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Alloys, Sunroof, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2016 Audi A3

142,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

1.8T PRESTIGE FWD S TRONIC E-TRON CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Audi A3

1.8T PRESTIGE FWD S TRONIC E-TRON CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
VIN WAUSPBFF8GA012961

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A3 1.8L E-TRON 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Alloys, Sunroof, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Audi A3