2016 BMW 3 Series

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10229462

10229462 Stock #: A2217

A2217 VIN: WBA8E3G52GNU04239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2217

Mileage 155,700 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Chrome Wheels Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.