$27,995+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
328i AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
155,700KM
Used
VIN WBA8E3G52GNU04239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2217
- Mileage 155,700 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON ALLOYS*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 328i X Drive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
