2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive Luxury Diesel Heads Up Navi CAmera Certified

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive Luxury Diesel Heads Up Navi CAmera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

  79,248KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4722357
  Stock #: D5733
  VIN: WBA8F1C56GK438502
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean BMW 328d xDrive Luxury Diesel turbocharged With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Grey on Brown Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $330/ Monthly or $152/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Alloys, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Memory Leather Seats, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

