2016 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive Auto M Performance Pkg Navi Camera Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$29,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,169KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466970
  • Stock #: D5629
  • VIN: WBA3R5C53GK373987
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KM*Very Clean BMW 435i xDrive*M Performance*M Sports Package*M Aerodynamics Package*Coupe AWD 3.0L With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera with Surround View, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Black on Red Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $478/ Monthly or $220/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC., Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, M Leather Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera with Surround View, Power Heated Buckets Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control With Brake Function, Light Package, Heated Steering Wheel. M Sport Brake, Adaptive M Chassis, Variable Sport Steering, Comfort Access, M SPORTBREMSE, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Bluetooth. Push to Start, Xenon Light, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of BMW Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Push Button Start
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Premium Audio Package
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
  • HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

