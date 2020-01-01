2016 BMW 4 Series

*LOW KM*Very Clean BMW 435i xDrive*M Performance*M Sports Package*M Aerodynamics Package*Coupe AWD 3.0L With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera with Surround View, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Black on Red Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $478/ Monthly or $220/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC., Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, M Leather Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera with Surround View, Power Heated Buckets Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cruise Control With Brake Function, Light Package, Heated Steering Wheel. M Sport Brake, Adaptive M Chassis, Variable Sport Steering, Comfort Access, M SPORTBREMSE, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Bluetooth. Push to Start, Xenon Light, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of BMW Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!