2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Coupe Navigation Camera Certified

2016 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive Coupe Navigation Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$22,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,766KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4722360
  • Stock #: D5734
  • VIN: WBA3N9C58GK251192
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KM*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean BMW 428i xDrive Coupe AWD With Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, White on Brown Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $367/ Monthly or $169/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Rear View camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Alloys, Heated Memory Leather Seats, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

