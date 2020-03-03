2016 BMW 4 Series

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof

Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD

Heated Side Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Assisted Braking

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Nav / Navigation Package

Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.