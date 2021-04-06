2016 BMW X4

+ taxes & licensing
*PRICED TO SELL*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $467/ Monthly or $215/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front Seats, Alloy, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. *Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 *ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, *Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
