2016 BMW X4

122,176 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

xDrive28i AWD Heads Up Display Navi Camera Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

122,176KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6971003
  Stock #: D6441
  VIN: 5UXXW3C5XG0R19471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6441
  • Mileage 122,176 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRICED TO SELL*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean BMW X4 xDrive28i AWD With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $467/ Monthly or $215/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heads Up Display, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front Seats, Alloy, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, Heated Steering Wheel,  ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. *Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 *ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, *Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Power Rear Door / Hatch
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

