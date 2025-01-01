$9,350+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,350
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM2GS602935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Back up camera,Push start,Heated seats,Power seats,Alloys,cruise control, Heated seats,Power seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9350 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only. RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
