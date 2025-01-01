Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Back up camera,Push start,Heated seats,Power seats,Alloys,cruise control, Heated seats,Power seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9350 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.</div><div> </div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div>PH: 647-281-2241  </div>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

141,935 KM

Details Description Features

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12770252

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1752856993
  2. 1752856993
  3. 1752856993
  4. 1752856993
  5. 1752856993
  6. 1752856993
  7. 1752856993
  8. 1752856993
  9. 1752856993
  10. 1752856993
  11. 1752856993
  12. 1752856993
  13. 1752856993
  14. 1752856993
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM2GS602935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Back up camera,Push start,Heated seats,Power seats,Alloys,cruise control, Heated seats,Power seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold safety certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9350 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only. RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SPORT 187,735 KM $11,350 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Yaris for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Toyota Yaris 212,387 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX 255,325 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2016 Chevrolet Cruze