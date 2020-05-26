Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 5025621
  2. 5025621
  3. 5025621
  4. 5025621
  5. 5025621
  6. 5025621
  7. 5025621
  8. 5025621
  9. 5025621
  10. 5025621
  11. 5025621
  12. 5025621
  13. 5025621
  14. 5025621
  15. 5025621
  16. 5025621
  17. 5025621
  18. 5025621
  19. 5025621
  20. 5025621
  21. 5025621
  22. 5025621
  23. 5025621
Contact Seller

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,615KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5025621
  • Stock #: D5774
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SB1G7121848
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very Clean Chevrolet Cruze 2 LT With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Black on Brown Leather Interior, Finance it for as low as $161/ Monthly or $74/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 2 keys
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 43,437 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Scion tC Sports...
 170,254 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 237,689 KM
$15,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory