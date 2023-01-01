Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

138,150 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS 1.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS PUST TO START

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS 1.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS PUST TO START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,150KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10515798
  Stock #: A2336
  VIN: 1G1ZB5ST6GF205022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2336
  • Mileage 138,150 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevrolet Malibu LS 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

