*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevrolet Malibu LS 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

139,300 KM

$13,595

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS 1.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS PUST TO START

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS 1.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS PUST TO START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

139,300KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZB5ST6GF205022

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A2479
  • Mileage 139,300 KM

*WELL MAINTAIN*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevrolet Malibu LS 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$13,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Chevrolet Malibu