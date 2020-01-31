Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew Cab 4WD Navi Camera Certified

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew Cab 4WD Navi Camera Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$34,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675314
  • Stock #: D5690
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC6GG320316
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*PRICED TO SALE*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab 5.3L V8 4X4, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, White on Brown Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $549/ Monthly or $253/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Side Steps Bars, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Remote Start, Auto Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. Parking Sensor, Bose Sound System, Keyless, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Bed Liner / Box Liner
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Running Boards / Rails

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

