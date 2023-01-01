2016 Dodge Charger

$15,595 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396983

10396983 Stock #: A2294

A2294 VIN: 2C3CDXHG7GH280490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2294

Mileage 209,960 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.