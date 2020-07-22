Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,118 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE AUX TOW HITCH

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 PSSNGRS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE AUX TOW HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,118KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR195105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KILOMETERS*MINT CONDITIONS* Nice Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow & Go 3.6L V6 Well Equipped with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, and AUX. Charcoal on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as 4.75% and $0 down payment O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Window, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Tow Hitch, and ALL POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

