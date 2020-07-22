Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating 7 PASSENGER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Pass through rear seat Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Clear Carproof or Carfax Dealer Trade-In Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

