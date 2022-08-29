Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,061 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

CREW PLUS CAMERA DVD CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

146,061KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9181027
  Stock #: A1867
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR373752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,061 KM

Vehicle Description

*ENGINE R START*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, DVD, Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Power Tail Gate, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

