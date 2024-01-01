$11,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
LIMITED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,770KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG9GT192562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2667
- Mileage 192,770 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGERS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*HWY KMS* Very Clean Dodge Journey Limited 3.6L V6 With Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Rear Temp Controls, Premium Audio System, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
