2016 Dodge Journey
SE 7 PSSNGR *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE PUST TO START
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8910556
- Stock #: A1785
- VIN: 3C4PDCABXGT232560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,190 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 PASSENGERS*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.4L 4 CLY Dodge Journey with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Grey on Charcol Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Push To Start, Cruise, Alloys, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
