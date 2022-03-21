Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

179,190 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE 7 PSSNGR *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE PUST TO START

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

179,190KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1785
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXGT232560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,190 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PASSENGERS*DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.4L 4 CLY Dodge Journey with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth. Grey on Charcol Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Push To Start, Cruise, Alloys, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

