<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*VERY LOW KMS<span>*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION</span><span>* Very Clean Fiat 500X 4Doors Hatchback Sport 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Camera,</span><span> Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Heated Seats. Red on White/Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Heated Sport Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br /><div></div><br /><div></div><br /><div>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span><o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2016 Fiat 500

61,390 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500

X AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Fiat 500

X AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,390KM
VIN ZFBCFYBT6GP392018

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2621
  • Mileage 61,390 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*VERY LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Fiat 500X 4Doors Hatchback Sport 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Heated Seats. Red on White/Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Heated Sport Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Proximity Key

AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Fiat 500