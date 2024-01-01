$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500
X AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
Used
61,390KM
VIN ZFBCFYBT6GP392018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2621
- Mileage 61,390 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*VERY LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Fiat 500X 4Doors Hatchback Sport 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Heated Seats. Red on White/Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Heated Sport Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
