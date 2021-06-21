Menu
2016 Ford F-150

236,088 KM

Details Description Features

$28,795

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
SPORT SuperCrew 5.0L 4WD Navigation Camera Panoramic Sunroof

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

236,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471086
  • Stock #: D6597
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF1GFB88655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6597
  • Mileage 236,088 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LIFTED*Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.0L 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, DVD, Panoramic Sunroof, Silver on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 72 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Head Rest DVD Entertainment Pkg, Heated Seats, Side Steps Bars, Trailer Brake Control, Auto Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Remote Starter, Alloys,  ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Headrest DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

