2016 Ford F-250

41,370 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

SD Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD FX4 Crew Cab Certified

2016 Ford F-250

SD Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD FX4 Crew Cab Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6553065
  • Stock #: D6314
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B61GEA82957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6314
  • Mileage 41,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Clean Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available up to 72 months with 4.75% and $0 down payment O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/ Ventilated Seats, Back Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, All the Power Options. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161

ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

