Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Ford Focus Titanium Eco 2.0L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission has Navi, Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Fog Light, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Heated </span><span>Leather</span><span> Front Seats, Reverse </span><span>Parking</span><span> Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span></p><p><span><br /></span></p><p><span><o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span>www automotoinc ca <o:p></o:p></span></p></pre><br /><div><br></div>

2016 Ford Focus

154,140 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Focus

TITANIUM HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

TITANIUM HATCHBACK *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10721876
  2. 10721876
  3. 10721876
  4. 10721876
  5. 10721876
  6. 10721876
  7. 10721876
  8. 10721876
  9. 10721876
  10. 10721876
  11. 10721876
  12. 10721876
  13. 10721876
  14. 10721876
  15. 10721876
  16. 10721876
  17. 10721876
  18. 10721876
  19. 10721876
  20. 10721876
  21. 10721876
  22. 10721876
  23. 10721876
  24. 10721876
  25. 10721876
  26. 10721876
  27. 10721876
  28. 10721876
  29. 10721876
  30. 10721876
  31. 10721876
  32. 10721876
  33. 10721876
  34. 10721876
  35. 10721876
  36. 10721876
  37. 10721876
  38. 10721876
  39. 10721876
  40. 10721876
  41. 10721876
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,140KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3N22GL209702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2396
  • Mileage 154,140 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Focus Titanium Eco 2.0L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission has Navi, Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Fog Light, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Heated Leather Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


www automotoinc ca



Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L SPORT *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 163,280 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 157,240 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne 3.6L V6 PLATINUM EDITION CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Porsche Cayenne 3.6L V6 PLATINUM EDITION CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 150,850 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus