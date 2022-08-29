Menu
2016 Ford Focus

156,859 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE FLEX FUEL SEDAN CERTIDIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUSE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9024367
  • Stock #: A1779
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XGL260377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,859 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Focus Flex Fuel 2.0L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Alloys, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

