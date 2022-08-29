$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2016 Ford Focus
SE FLEX FUEL SEDAN CERTIDIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUSE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024367
- Stock #: A1779
- VIN: 1FADP3F2XGL260377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,859 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Focus Flex Fuel 2.0L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Alloys, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.