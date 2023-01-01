Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

228,980 KM

$24,995

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

6.2L DENALI CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEAT/COLD POWER LEATHER SEATS HEATED STEERING

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

6.2L DENALI CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEAT/COLD POWER LEATHER SEATS HEATED STEERING

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,980KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8GG300588

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2404
  • Mileage 228,980 KM

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 Long Box 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch with Brake Control, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Brake, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, , Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power front Seat, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 GMC Sierra 1500