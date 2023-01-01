$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
6.2L DENALI CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEAT/COLD POWER LEATHER SEATS HEATED STEERING
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
6.2L DENALI CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEAT/COLD POWER LEATHER SEATS HEATED STEERING
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
228,980KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEJ8GG300588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2404
- Mileage 228,980 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew 4x4 Long Box 6.2L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Tow Hitch with Brake Control, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Brake, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated front Power Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Bose Audio System, , Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power front Seat, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Memory Driver Seat, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2016 GMC Sierra 1500