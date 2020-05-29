+ taxes & licensing
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2
Introducing the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear step bumper, a front bench seat, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
