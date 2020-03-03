Menu
2016 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 4WD DVD NAVI CAMERA 8 PASSENGER CERTIFIED

2016 GMC Yukon XL

SLT 4WD DVD NAVI CAMERA 8 PASSENGER CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,534KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714647
  • Stock #: D5722
  • VIN: 1GKS2GKC5GR432452
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED* VERY CLEAN GMC Yukon XL SLT AWD 8 Passenger With Navigation System, Camera, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Financing options are available from as low as $552/ Monthly or $254/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Navigation System, DVD Entertainment System, Back up Camera, Accident Avoidance/ Prevention System*Lane Departure*Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Proximity Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Sunroof, Parking Sensor, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Bose Sound System
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Roof DVD/TV
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

