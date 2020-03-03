2016 GMC Yukon XL

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED* VERY CLEAN GMC Yukon XL SLT AWD 8 Passenger With Navigation System, Camera, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Financing options are available from as low as $552/ Monthly or $254/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Navigation System, DVD Entertainment System, Back up Camera, Accident Avoidance/ Prevention System*Lane Departure*Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Proximity Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Sunroof, Parking Sensor, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Please call for further details. 905-901-3161
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6