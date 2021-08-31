2016 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
Very Clean Honda Accord Coupe Touring Pkg 2.4L 4 Cylinder With 6 Speed Manual Transmission Navigation System, Sunroof, Red on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $350/ Monthly or $161/ B-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push to Start, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensor. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
