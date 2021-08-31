Menu
2016 Honda Accord

178,828 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation 6 Speed Manual Leather Certified

2016 Honda Accord

Touring Navigation 6 Speed Manual Leather Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,828KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7830645
  • Stock #: D6730
  • VIN: 1HGCT1A00GA800148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D6730
  • Mileage 178,828 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Honda Accord Coupe Touring Pkg 2.4L 4 Cylinder With 6 Speed Manual Transmission Navigation System, Sunroof, Red on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $350/ Monthly or $161/ B-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push to Start, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensor. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Fully loaded
2 keys
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

