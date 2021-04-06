Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

195,774 KM

Details Description Features

$14,395

+ tax & licensing
$14,395

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX With DVD Power Sliding Doors 8 Pass Camera Certified

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX With DVD Power Sliding Doors 8 Pass Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$14,395

+ taxes & licensing

195,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6970982
  Stock #: D6433
  VIN: 5FNRL5H41GB506399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # D6433
  • Mileage 195,774 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SELL*Very Clean Honda Odyssey EX 8 Passenger With DVD Entertainment Pkg, Power Sliding Doors, Rear View Camera, Grey on Grey Int. Finance it for as low as $287/ Monthly or $123/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, ,  Rear View Camera, DVD Entertainment Pkg, Power Sliding Doors, Keyless, Push to Start, Bluetooth, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!  LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

