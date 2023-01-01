Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

234,640 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EXL 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EXL 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10229465
  2. 10229465
  3. 10229465
  4. 10229465
  5. 10229465
  6. 10229465
  7. 10229465
  8. 10229465
  9. 10229465
  10. 10229465
  11. 10229465
  12. 10229465
  13. 10229465
  14. 10229465
  15. 10229465
  16. 10229465
  17. 10229465
  18. 10229465
  19. 10229465
  20. 10229465
  21. 10229465
  22. 10229465
  23. 10229465
  24. 10229465
  25. 10229465
  26. 10229465
  27. 10229465
  28. 10229465
  29. 10229465
  30. 10229465
  31. 10229465
  32. 10229465
  33. 10229465
  34. 10229465
  35. 10229465
  36. 10229465
  37. 10229465
  38. 10229465
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
234,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229465
  • Stock #: A2222
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H82GB506908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2222
  • Mileage 234,640 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*19 SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*HWY KMS*7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot EX-L 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated Leather Power Seats. Silver on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Power Front Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Winch
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Honda Pilot EXL...
 234,640 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 155,700 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 152,640 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory