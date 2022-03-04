Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

93,378 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AUX/USB

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

93,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8556350
  • Stock #: A1683
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE2GU287853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,378 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Accent GS Sedan 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control and AUX. White on Grey Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory