2016 Hyundai Elantra...

$10,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 6 4 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10229456

10229456 Stock #: A2209

A2209 VIN: 5NPDH4AE0GH752502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2209

Mileage 152,640 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.