Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Hyundai Elantra
1.8L SEDAN 6SP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
152,640KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10229456
- Stock #: A2209
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE0GH752502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2