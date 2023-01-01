Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

152,640 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

1.8L SEDAN 6SP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2016 Hyundai Elantra

1.8L SEDAN 6SP *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

152,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229456
  • Stock #: A2209
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0GH752502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2209
  • Mileage 152,640 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*38 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with 6SP Manual Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

