Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

71,995 KM

Details Description Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5380904
  2. 5380904
  3. 5380904
  4. 5380904
  5. 5380904
  6. 5380904
  7. 5380904
  8. 5380904
  9. 5380904
  10. 5380904
  11. 5380904
  12. 5380904
  13. 5380904
  14. 5380904
  15. 5380904
  16. 5380904
  17. 5380904
  18. 5380904
  19. 5380904
  20. 5380904
  21. 5380904
  22. 5380904
  23. 5380904
  24. 5380904
  25. 5380904
  26. 5380904
  27. 5380904
  28. 5380904
  29. 5380904
  30. 5380904
  31. 5380904
  32. 5380904
  33. 5380904
  34. 5380904
  35. 5380904
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5380904
  • Stock #: A883
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9GH723743

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

71,995KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A883
  • Mileage 71,995 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KILOMETRES*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL ECO 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats and Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Finance it for as low as $165/ Monthly or $76/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST included based on $0 down payment at 4.75% O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
New Tires
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chrysler 200 TO...
 232,696 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2009 Infiniti G Coup...
 215,742 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape TIT...
 166,870 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory