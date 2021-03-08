Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

160,382 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE 6Speed CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE AUX

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE 6Speed CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

160,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6674591
  • Stock #: A1168
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0GH738728

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A1168
  Mileage 160,382 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra SE 1.8L 4Cyl with 6 Speed Manual/Standard Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Finance it for as low as $149/ Monthly or $72/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST included based on $0 down payment at 4.75% O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

