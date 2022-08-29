Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

164,533 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED CRUISE AUX USB A/C SERVICE RECORDS ECO SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED CRUISE AUX USB A/C SERVICE RECORDS ECO SYSTEM

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9152890
  2. 9152890
  3. 9152890
  4. 9152890
  5. 9152890
  6. 9152890
  7. 9152890
  8. 9152890
  9. 9152890
  10. 9152890
  11. 9152890
  12. 9152890
  13. 9152890
  14. 9152890
  15. 9152890
  16. 9152890
  17. 9152890
  18. 9152890
  19. 9152890
  20. 9152890
  21. 9152890
  22. 9152890
  23. 9152890
  24. 9152890
  25. 9152890
  26. 9152890
  27. 9152890
  28. 9152890
  29. 9152890
  30. 9152890
  31. 9152890
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,533KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9152890
  • Stock #: A1863
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9GH716307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1863
  • Mileage 164,533 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bucket Sport Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Cruise, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 164,533 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 134,384 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge SEL A...
 197,099 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory