Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

185,690 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10082709
  2. 10082709
  3. 10082709
  4. 10082709
  5. 10082709
  6. 10082709
  7. 10082709
  8. 10082709
  9. 10082709
  10. 10082709
  11. 10082709
  12. 10082709
  13. 10082709
  14. 10082709
  15. 10082709
  16. 10082709
  17. 10082709
  18. 10082709
  19. 10082709
  20. 10082709
  21. 10082709
  22. 10082709
  23. 10082709
  24. 10082709
  25. 10082709
  26. 10082709
  27. 10082709
  28. 10082709
  29. 10082709
  30. 10082709
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082709
  • Stock #: A2177
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF9GH293839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2177
  • Mileage 185,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 9O5-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 185,690 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SPORT...
 132,630 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 171,660 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory