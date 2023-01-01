Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

156,680 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

SE PACKAGE AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Hyundai Tucson

SE PACKAGE AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,680KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10125684
  Stock #: A2189
  VIN: KM8J3CA4XGU070585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2189
  • Mileage 156,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Tucson 2.0L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

