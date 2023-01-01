Menu
*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. White On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather all 4 Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Paddles Shifters, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2016 Hyundai Veloster

108,460 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L TURBO HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Hyundai Veloster

1.6L TURBO HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,460KM
Used
VIN KMHTC6AE8GU288754

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2405
  • Mileage 108,460 KM

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster 1.6L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. White On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather all 4 Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors, Paddles Shifters, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
4 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Veloster