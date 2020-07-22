Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

71,689 KM

Details Description

$18,878

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,878

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT | 4X4 | COLD WTRH | V6 | GREAT SHAPE!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT | 4X4 | COLD WTRH | V6 | GREAT SHAPE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  1. 5393225
  2. 5393225
  3. 5393225
  4. 5393225
  5. 5393225
  6. 5393225
  7. 5393225
  8. 5393225
  9. 5393225
  10. 5393225
  11. 5393225
  12. 5393225
  13. 5393225
  14. 5393225
  15. 5393225
  16. 5393225
  17. 5393225
  18. 5393225
  19. 5393225
  20. 5393225
  21. 5393225
  22. 5393225
  23. 5393225
  24. 5393225
  25. 5393225
  26. 5393225
  27. 5393225
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5393225
  • Stock #: DG154A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS2GW139007

$18,878

+ taxes & licensing

71,689KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DG154A
  • Mileage 71,689 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING DEAL!!! 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT 4X4!!! YES 4 BY 4!! This super clean Cherokee is equipped with a 3.2L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, ParkView Rear Camear, Cold Weather Group, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 149,000 KM
$9,982 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 188,000 KM
$8,908 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 18,000 KM
$55,719 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-877-256-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-256-4965

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory