2016 Jeep Cherokee

182,123 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8981944
  • Stock #: A1808
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS3GW339552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,123 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee Limited V6 3.2L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Red on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

