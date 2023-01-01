$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD *1 OWNER* *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,995
- Listing ID: 9497542
- Stock #: A1958
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB3GD737464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,072 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**4x4*GREAT CONDITION* Very High Altitude 4WD Jeep Compass 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power seats, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Engine Remote start, Nav, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
