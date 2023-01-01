Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Compass

161,072 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD *1 OWNER* *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Compass

HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD *1 OWNER* *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9497542
  2. 9497542
  3. 9497542
  4. 9497542
  5. 9497542
  6. 9497542
  7. 9497542
  8. 9497542
  9. 9497542
  10. 9497542
  11. 9497542
  12. 9497542
  13. 9497542
  14. 9497542
  15. 9497542
  16. 9497542
  17. 9497542
  18. 9497542
  19. 9497542
  20. 9497542
  21. 9497542
  22. 9497542
  23. 9497542
  24. 9497542
  25. 9497542
  26. 9497542
  27. 9497542
  28. 9497542
  29. 9497542
  30. 9497542
  31. 9497542
  32. 9497542
  33. 9497542
  34. 9497542
  35. 9497542
  36. 9497542
  37. 9497542
  38. 9497542
  39. 9497542
  40. 9497542
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,072KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497542
  • Stock #: A1958
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB3GD737464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,072 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**4x4*GREAT CONDITION* Very High Altitude 4WD Jeep Compass 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power seats, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Engine Remote start, Nav, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Lexus RX 350 FW...
 175,329 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 192,537 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Taurus SE ...
 111,798 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory