2016 Jeep Compass

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 0 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9497542

9497542 Stock #: A1958

A1958 VIN: 1C4NJDAB3GD737464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,072 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD 4x4 Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.