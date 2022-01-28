Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

73,113 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS HEATED SEATS *2ND SET WINTER*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

73,113KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8174044
  • Stock #: A1567
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3GD740975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1567
  • Mileage 73,113 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean High Altitude Jeep Patriot 4X4 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Roof Rack and AUX, White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Remote Start, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 


FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

