2016 Jeep Patriot

192,181 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS HEATED SEATS

2016 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,181KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*FREE ACCIDENT*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean High Altitude Jeep Patriot 4X4 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Roof Rack and AUX, Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Remote Start, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

