2016 Jeep Patriot
HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Stock #: A1625
- VIN: 1C4NJRABXGD625760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,181 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*FREE ACCIDENT*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean High Altitude Jeep Patriot 4X4 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Roof Rack and AUX, Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Remote Start, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
